Patrik Jeanmonod Sells 3,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrik Jeanmonod also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $20,820.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $14,040.00.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cytek Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 101.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 68.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.