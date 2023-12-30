Insider Buying: Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Purchases C$25,600.00 in Stock

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Johnston acquired 10,000 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00.

Robert Bruce Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Robert Bruce Johnston bought 600 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,686.00.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Performance

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$7.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

