Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $107.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADUS stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.49.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

