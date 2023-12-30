Insider Selling: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Sells $165,170.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Janet Katherine Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toro alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of Toro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95.

Toro Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,336,000 after buying an additional 207,532 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,378,000 after buying an additional 835,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,733,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,308,000 after buying an additional 61,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toro

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.