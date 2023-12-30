easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

ESYJY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 620 ($7.88) to GBX 550 ($6.99) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.24) to GBX 540 ($6.86) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

easyJet stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. easyJet has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

