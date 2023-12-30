Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $54.82 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $255.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

