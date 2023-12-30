Analysts Set Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Price Target at $11.05

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Adecoagro Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.08. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $385.79 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adecoagro by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 139,854 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $2,106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $6,060,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $2,210,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Stories

