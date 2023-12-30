Brokerages Set Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) PT at $25.25

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

BMRC stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

