Insider Buying: ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Acquires $52,653.09 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $52,653.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,253,837 shares in the company, valued at $51,963,776.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 223,381 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $3,560,693.14.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,110 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $60,211.50.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,370 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $250,624.70.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,546 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $382,181.22.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 78,340 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,204,085.80.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,965 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $732,876.70.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 56,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $800,240.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 104,428 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,449,460.64.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 189 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,530.71.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,656 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $256,146.88.

NYSE:ASA opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,788,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after buying an additional 664,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76,923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 622,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $947,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

