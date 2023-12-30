Insider Buying: ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Acquires $52,653.09 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $52,653.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,253,837 shares in the company, valued at $51,963,776.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 223,381 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $3,560,693.14.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,110 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $60,211.50.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,370 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $250,624.70.
- On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,546 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $382,181.22.
- On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 78,340 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,204,085.80.
- On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,965 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $732,876.70.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 56,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $800,240.00.
- On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 104,428 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,449,460.64.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 189 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,530.71.
- On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,656 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $256,146.88.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance
NYSE:ASA opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASA Gold and Precious Metals
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.