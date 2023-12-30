Insider Buying: Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Director Acquires C$38,260.00 in Stock

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$38,260.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 2,000 shares of Park Lawn stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.89 per share, with a total value of C$31,780.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 3,000 shares of Park Lawn stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,090.00.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$19.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.40. Park Lawn Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.67 and a 1 year high of C$29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$677.67 million, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). Park Lawn had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of C$87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.2379747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is presently 70.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLC. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 target price on Park Lawn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$23.50 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.13.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

