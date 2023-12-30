Insider Selling: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) CEO Sells $39,473.28 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $10.19 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $435.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.
Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
