Insider Selling: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) CEO Sells $39,473.28 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $10.19 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $435.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

