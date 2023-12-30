Insider Buying: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Acquires $47,313.00 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 700 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,689.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greif Trading Down 0.8 %

Greif stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Greif from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Greif by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Greif by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

