Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $89,849.76 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,533,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,245 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $65,225.55.

Impinj Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PI opened at $90.03 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. Research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

