StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,179,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,558,000 after acquiring an additional 73,712 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in StepStone Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,367,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,084,000 after purchasing an additional 525,538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

STEP stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

