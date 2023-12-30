Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives $336.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $336.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SMCI opened at $284.26 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 9.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.8% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

