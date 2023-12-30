General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after buying an additional 1,580,681 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,180 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after buying an additional 144,477 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $257,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

