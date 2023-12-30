Critical Contrast: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) & Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sow Good and Oxus Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Oxus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -169.89% -504.40% -111.85% Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Oxus Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $430,000.00 140.93 -$12.13 million N/A N/A Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -53.85

Oxus Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sow Good.

Summary

Oxus Acquisition beats Sow Good on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. It provides freeze-dried candy products. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

