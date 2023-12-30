Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $124.06 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $132.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

