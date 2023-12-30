Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Target Price at C$22.68

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSRM. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Desjardins set a C$22.75 target price on SSR Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

SSRM stock opened at C$14.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.02. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$13.87 and a 12-month high of C$23.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

