Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Amcor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMCR

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. Amcor has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.