Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $107,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.55. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after buying an additional 644,128 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,325,000 after purchasing an additional 674,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

