Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $113,597.40 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $113,597.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,180.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $21.58 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $580.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

