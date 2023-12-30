Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) CEO Purchases $129,998.76 in Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 188,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at $469,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 14.5 %

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

