Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) CEO Purchases $129,998.76 in Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 188,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at $469,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 14.5 %
NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Moleculin Biotech
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.