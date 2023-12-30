Peter Gill Sells 10,000 Shares of Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$15.39 ($10.47), for a total transaction of A$153,850.00 ($104,659.86).

Supply Network Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Supply Network Company Profile

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

