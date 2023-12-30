NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director Sells $159,403.05 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NMI Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NMIH opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMIH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in NMI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NMI by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NMI by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.