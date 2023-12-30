First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get First Busey alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BUSE

First Busey Price Performance

First Busey stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. First Busey has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 20,800 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $259,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Busey by 237.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.