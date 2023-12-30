Renee Lentini Sells 6,548 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Renee Lentini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

On Monday, November 6th, Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05.

ImmunoGen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IMGN opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. Equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMGN

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,151,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 29,841 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 39.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 310,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.