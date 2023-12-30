Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $238,353.50 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $238,353.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Scott Darling sold 2,043 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $92,302.74.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Scott Darling sold 4,206 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $152,215.14.

On Monday, November 27th, Scott Darling sold 200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $5,004.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Scott Darling sold 480 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $12,768.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Scott Darling sold 520 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $13,192.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $40.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $72.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 66.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 32.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 73.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

