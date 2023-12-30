Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Given Neutral Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $729.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. Research analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,760,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 39.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 759,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 215,706 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,960,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

