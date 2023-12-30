HC Wainwright Lowers Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRCL. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.14.
Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 144,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
