NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.48.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $229.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.29 and its 200 day moving average is $203.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $153.10 and a one year high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.