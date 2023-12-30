Morgan Stanley Lowers Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $59.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HALO. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

