U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Performance
Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $25.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.69.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
