U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $25.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

About U.S. Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at $281,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Stories

