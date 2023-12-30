StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.68.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
