StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

