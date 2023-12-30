StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of STRM stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 31,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

