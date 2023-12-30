Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.20.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
