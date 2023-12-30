Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.