Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Remark by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Remark by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 630,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the period. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Featured Stories

