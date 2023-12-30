Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1,658.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 37,849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

