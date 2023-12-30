Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $27.25.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hollysys Automation Technologies
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.