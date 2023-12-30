Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of HALL opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 231.53%. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
