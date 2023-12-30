StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $764,400.00, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.