Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
