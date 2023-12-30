Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

