RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.