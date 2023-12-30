StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Trading Down 0.3 %
PDEX stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.78. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
