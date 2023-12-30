StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 0.3 %

PDEX stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.78. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

