Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGLS

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 38,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.