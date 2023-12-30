Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $562.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Scholastic will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

