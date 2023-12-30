Raymond James Raises Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $15.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.64.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.