Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

TYRA opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 767,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 223,947 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,448,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 83,709 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

