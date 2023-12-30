MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

MediWound Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $93.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.05.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. MediWound had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MediWound by 122.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in MediWound by 46.7% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

