Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.13. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.
Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.