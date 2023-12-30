SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of LEDS opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.99% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.