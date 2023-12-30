SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LEDS opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.99% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

